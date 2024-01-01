Melissa McCarthy swoops to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s defence

Melissa McCarthy has defended Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, against her critics.

The Primetime Emmy award winner has called the Duchess “amazing” and “inspiring”.

McCarthy previously worked with the 42-year-old Duchess in 2021 for her 40th birthday campaign.

“It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” the Nine Perfect Strangers actor told Page Six.

“A smart, interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people.”

“I always think, how inspiring!” she added, emphasising her admiration for people like Meghan.

“I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate.”

Back in March, Meghan opened up about the toxicity of social media and why she keeps her distance from it, amid constant online bullying and hate.

Meghan currently has two new projects in the works at Netflix.

The first show, which the Duchess of Sussex will executive produce, will see her “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship”.

The second series, which she’ll executive produce alongside Prince Harry, will focus on polo.

It will be shot at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

Prince Harry is an avid polo player.