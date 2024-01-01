Princess Beatrice’s ex dead of suspected drug overdose

Princess Beatrice of York’s ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo has died in a Miami hotel.

The death of the 41-year-old is being investigated by police as overdose-related.

The news comes amid reports Liuzzo had struggled with drugs and racked up big gambling debts.

Liuzzo had repeated run-ins with the law including over the death of a student and cocaine possession.

The Miami Police Department told The Sun newspaper that police found Liuzzo after being called to a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel on February 7.

The time of death was given as 3.34pm. The cause has not been disclosed.

An officer told the newspaper, “It was investigated as an overdose death. The investigation is open and ongoing.”

The death certificate says Liuzzo had been working as an art industry consultant and never married.

He was listed as living in an apartment building near the hotel.

His body was flown back to his native Long Island, New York, for a funeral on February 16.

Princess Beatrice was just 17 when she started dating Liuzzo in 2005.

The son of an Italian plastic resin tycoon, Liuzzo’s romantic relationship with the Princess came to light when the royal was just 17 years old.

He was invited by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to join the family on a skiing holiday to Verbier.