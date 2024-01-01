Gisele Bündchen in tears to cops over ‘stalking‘ situation

Gisele Bündchen cried to the police after they pulled her over in Miami-Dade County because she claimed the paparazzi had been “stalking” her.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, after the officer told the supermodel that he would give her a “courtesy” pass, she explained she was trying to “stay from that guy”.

“He’s like, stalking me,” she claimed before bursting into tears.

“I’m tired. I have nowhere to go. I have these f**king guys after me. Nothing protects me!”

The mom of two added, “I can’t do nothing. I just want to live my life!”

The cop told Bündchen he couldn’t do anything about the photographers because they were also doing their job.

The ex-wife of Tom Brady was pulled over during a traffic stop while driving in her black Mercedes G-Wagon.

While it’s unknown exactly why Bündchen was stopped, a public information officer of the Surfside Police told Page Six it was due to a traffic violation.

Earlier that day, the Brazilian beauty was seen checking out renovations on her $11.5 million Indian Creek mansion with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Bündchen and Valente claim they have been dating since June 2023 — although Brady has suggested their relationship began sooner.

Bündchen and the former NFL star divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.