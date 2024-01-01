Scientist reveals source of Robert Irwin’s sibling rivalry with Bindi.

An unexpected clue led one researcher to realise Robert was envious of his sister, after she had a newly discovered snail species named after her several years ago.

Dr Lorelle Stanisic explained that at the time, she had noticed a disappointed look on Robert's face when he learned his sister was receiving the honour.

"My husband John, who's known as The Snail Whisperer, was telling Terri (Irwin – Robert and Bindi's mother) all about how he was in the middle of naming this cute little snail after Bindi," Lorelle told Australia's ABC News.

"I took one look at Robert's face, Robert didn't say a word, you could tell like all brothers he was thinking, 'oh gosh she's getting a snail'.

"I said, 'it's all right, Robert, I'll name something after you'."

True to her word, this week Lorelle announced she had discovered a number of new snail species, and one would be named after Robert, 20.

"When I found all these new species, I had to decide which one I was going to name for Robert," she said.

The chosen snail has now been designated Figuladra robertirwini.