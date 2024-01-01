Julia Fox cringes over ‘really embarrassing’ ex Kanye

Julia Fox has revealed she doesn't remember ex-boyfriend Kanye West fondly.

The model was asked to share which of her exes is the "most cringe" in a Cosmopolitan video.

"All of them, guys. They're all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy...to the other one...," she said, appearing to be referring to Kanye.

She added that her most cringe-worthy ex was her "drug-dealer boyfriend that kidnapped me when I was in high school and didn't let me leave his house. Cringe!"

Julia, 34, dated Kanye in 2022 for two months. Their romance came while Kanye was in the middle of divorcing Kim Kardashian, and soon after Julia separated from her husband Peter Artemiev, who is the father of her three-year-old son, Valentino.

After the couple split, Julia talked about their brief fling in her memoir, Down the Drain. While she never referred to Kanye by name, only calling him "the artist", she claimed he offered to buy her a breast enlargement, set up paparazzi shots, and pressured her into signing an NDA.

"I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun, and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new," she later said in an interview with BBC Radio Woman's Hour.

"It felt like a relief in the beginning 'oh finally someone else can take the reins', but I think you know it became unsustainable and that's why the relationship only lasted a month."