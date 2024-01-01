Bella Hadid no longer 'putting on a fake face' after stepping back from modelling

Bella Hadid is no longer "putting on a fake face" after stepping back from modelling and moving to Texas.

The 27-year-old catwalk star revealed in an interview with Allure that she has taken an unofficial step back from modelling to focus on her mental and physical health. She has also moved to Texas to start a new chapter with her 35-year-old boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

Bella, who suffers from anxiety and Lyme disease, told the publication that she has been doing much better as a result of those big life changes.

"After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," she explained.

"For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself. And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before. Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days."

Gigi Hadid's younger sister added that never feels like she needs "to do too much" with her hair and make-up when she goes out with her group of friends in Texas.

Bella, a keen equestrian, was first romantically linked to cowboy Adan, an accomplished cutting horse rider and trainer, in October 2023. They made their romance Instagram official in January 2024 and it was reported in March that she had bought a house in Fort Worth.

She returned to the spotlight this week to launch her new fragrance brand, Orabella.