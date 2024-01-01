Sofía Vergara opens up about decision not to have more kids

Sofía Vergara has opened up about her decision not to have more kids.

The Modern Family star has revealed that she has become more confident in herself as she has grown older.

"I think now that I'm older, it's great because you know exactly what you like," Sofía, 51, told People in a new interview. "I just do what makes me feel confident and beautiful."

"I've never really cared that much about what people think," the Colombian actress continued. "But now I really care less."

Sofía went on to open up about her close relationship with her only child, Manolo, 32, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

"It is great that I had him young, because now I'm going to be 52, and he's 32," she told the outlet.

"I wish I was older sometimes, because I would've been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened," the TV personality continued. "So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."

Earlier this year, Sofía revealed she split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello because she didn't want to have more children.

"There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not," she told People. "I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

Joe, 47, and Sofía announced their separation in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.