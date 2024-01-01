Kris Jenner releases Christmas decoration - of herself

Kris Jenner has revealed she's releasing a Christmas bauble - in the shape of herself.

The reality TV matriarch took to Instagram to unveil the decoration, which costs $82 (£65.44).

"You guys know how much I love Christmas," she wrote alongside a photo of her holding the ornament. "So I'm excited to share the Pink Power ornament, the first ever breast cancer charity ornament by the Ornament King." She added: "Proceeds from the sale of this custom, hand-made ornament will go to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation."

Fans were quick to point out that it's quite early in the year to be spruiking Christmas decorations - even if it is for a good cause.

"Isn't it too early for Christmas shopping?" asked one follower. "Kris. It's May," joked another.

Kris, 68, is well known for her love of Christmas. In the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show, she is often seen hosting extravagant Christmas parties and releases a staged family Christmas card each year.

The Ornament King is known for making intricate and kitsch handcrafted Christmas decorations.