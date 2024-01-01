Halle Berry announces ‘I’m in menopause’

Halle Berry has told people "I'm in menopause" on the steps of the US Capitol in order to raise awareness of "this stage of life."

The actress, 57, joined a group of senators to push for legislation that would give $275million (£219.4million) toward research and education for menopause.

"I'm in menopause, OK?" she announced. "The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens."

She added, "Our doctors can't even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey."

The Catwoman star told how she was initially given a false diagnosis of Herpes, before finally discovering that she was in perimenopause.

Halle is one of many celebrities who are talking openly about menopause in the aim of raising awareness and helping other women navigate their symptoms.

Drew Barrymore has invested into Evernow, a menopause telemedicine company, while Naomi Watts has founded Stripes, a company offering holistic menopause solutions such as vitamin blends and hydrating creams.