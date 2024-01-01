Amy Schumer ‘feeling better’ after being treated for Cushing Syndrome

Amy Schumer has revealed she is "feeling better" after being treated for Cushing Syndrome.

The Life & Beth star was diagnosed with the hormonal disorder earlier this year, after fans noted her face looked puffy.

“I still have this Cushing syndrome, but you just have to wait for the steroids to work through your system," she told ET while on the red carpet at Variety’s 2024 Power of Women: New York on Thursday.

"I feel a lot better. They’re not all the way through, but I feel a lot stronger and proud to be here.”

She added that she believes her openness about her recovery will also benefit her son Gene, four.

"I think he sees his mom working and happy and living in a way she’s proud of and I think that’s gonna be good for him,” she said.

Cushing Syndrome is a hormonal condition, which Amy has revealed was caused by getting steroid injections in high doses. She's previously told how while some forms of the condition can be fatal, hers "will just work itself out."

"The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time," she said in response to her changed appearance in February this year.

"I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them."