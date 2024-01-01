Rosamund Pike lands 'pivotal role' in Now You See Me 3

Rosamund Pike has joined the cast of 'Now You See Me 3'.

The 'Saltburn' actress' specific role in Lionsgate's upcoming third installment of the magician heist series is being kept under wraps, but movie bosses teased she has a "pivotal" part in the production.

Original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman are expected to reprise their roles, while Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt are also newcomers to the cast.

The film is being directed by 'Venom' filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, who will work from a script written by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie.

Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane previously said of the writing team: "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of 'Now You See Me' and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters.

"The 'Now You See Me' franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing.

"Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

The first 'Now You See Me' movie was directed by Louis Leterrier and was released in 2013, with a John M. Chu-directed sequel following three years later.

Rosamund was recently nominated for both BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for her performance in 'Saltburn' and can next be seen in psychological thriller 'Hallow Road'.

In addition, she has reprised her role as sorceress Moiraine Damodred in the third season of Amazons' 'The Wheel of Time', which launches next year.