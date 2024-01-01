Tiffany Haddish contacts online trolls

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she sometimes contacts Internet trolls.

The actress/comedian has confessed that she started calling online trolls after receiving an influx of hate on social media.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tiffany also revealed that she created an alter-ego on Instagram called Sarah, who she uses to "destroy" online haters.

"I've learned how to find people's information - like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99," the 44-year-old told the outlet. "Sometimes, I get so mad that I'll get they phone number and I'll just call them."

"Oh, I have called people, honey. They be shocked that I called," Tiffany continued. "They'll be like, 'I can't believe you even saw that.' You did a whole video, b**ch! You made a full, five-minute video!"

The Girls Trip star added that while she tries not to respond to online hate, sometimes she can't help herself.

"On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything," she said. "I try my best not to, but I'm a human being."

Tiffany told the outlet that she had even hired a digital forensics analyst to investigate the origin of the death threats she had received, most of which she learned had been written by robots in Iran and Malaysia.

The comedian has been criticised online several times over the years, particularly after being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in November. She pleaded no contest to reckless driving earlier this year.

She also sparked controversy in February by taking a trip to Israel amid the ongoing conflict.