Barbara Corcoran reveals she’s had three facelifts

Barbara Corcoran has revealed she recently had her third facelift.

The Shark Tank star explained she recently had her third facelift and is hoping for another in a decade's time.

“I’m hoping to have a fourth one on my 85th birthday,” Barbara, 75, told Page Six.

She added she's not looking to stop there, with her primary goal to become "hot" enough to have men stop and stare as she walks past.

"I want to be not the kind of woman that people say: 'Wow she's great at business. Wow, she's rich,' the property mogul confided.

"I want to be the kind of woman that walks by and the guy whistles and says: 'Wow, she's hot.' That's what I'm after."

Barbara explained she was happy with the results of her previous surgeries and was contemplating having more work done on other areas of her body.

“I’m thinking of enhancing my figure," she revealed.

"I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt."

Ultimately, Barbara said she is willing to consider, "whatever I can sign up for" and would love, "to be a different woman".