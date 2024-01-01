Will Ferrell reprises Ron Burgundy character for Tom Brady roast

Will Ferrell reprised his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy to roast Tom Brady on Sunday night.

The actor walked on stage at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in character as newsman Ron from 2004's Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Speaking as Ron, Ferrell remarked upon the retired American footballer's appearance at the top of his segment.

"Holy s**t this man is gorgeous. I've seen him on TV before but in person, e-chihuahua," he joked. "Whoa, look at those cheekbones. That's a million-watt smile right there, and those eyes. A person could get lost in those eyes, and right now I am that person.

"Ron, pull it together! You're a straight man. He's making you question your sexuality. Stop looking at him. You're here to make fun of him, not fall in love. Concentrate!"

After unsuccessfully trying to lead a chant against Brady, Ferrell then speculated about the future of the New England Patriots star following his retirement.

"I can't wait for you to be up there on Fox Sports commentating on the game you loved, or playing for the Raiders in the playoffs, or coaching the Patriots, or whatever the f**k you're gonna do," he said.

Leaning more into the roast theme, he continued, "I mean, let's be honest. Your best years are behind you, Tom. The Super Bowls, (his ex-wife) Gisele (Bündchen), your movie career, it's all done, it's all gone. But you won't be forgotten, you'll always be remembered as (rival quarterback) Eli Manning's b**ch. Don't let that get you down, Tom."

Concluding his roast, Ferrell stated, "Only one man hates you," before introducing Brady's former Patriots coach, Bill Belichick.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the roast was broadcast live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in California as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

The three-hour special also featured appearances from Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Chelsea Handler, and many more.