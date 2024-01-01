Christine Quinn’s husband charged with assault and child abuse

Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Richard has been charged with assault and child abuse.

The Selling Sunset star's lawyers reported they were "extremely satisfied" at an LA court's decision to charge Christian Richard – real name Christian Dumontet – with child abuse, assault and a misdemeanour for breaching a restraining order.

"We are extremely satisfied with the decision of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office to file three separate charges against Mr. Dumontet," Christine's legal team said in a statement.

"He has now been formally charged with child abuse against his 2-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order."

Christine, 35, and Christian share a two-year-old son, also called Christian.

On 19 March, Christian, 44, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle in it at Christine. The bag instead hit their son, who was subsequently taken to hospital.

Christine went on to take out an emergency protective order against her estranged husband, however he allegedly returned to their LA home where he was arrested once more.

Now, Christine's legal representatives say they're satisfied Christine and her son are safer.

"We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves," their statement said.