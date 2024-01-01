'De Niro Con' to take place at Tribeca Film Festival

Robert De Niro will get his own mini convention at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, with an offshoot of the event named De Niro Con.

The Tribeca co-founder wanted to honour the Oscar winning actor.

"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 80 years of Robert De?Niro, my dear friend and co-conspirator for the past 35 years, than by throwing a big bash for his fellow New Yorkers,” Jane Rosenthal, who is also CEO of the festival, said in a statement.

De Niro Con will take place between 14 -16 June. Robert himself will be involved, taking part in screenings, as well as conversations with many of his co-stars and directors.

The 80-year-old will chat with Billy Crystal after a screening of Analyze This, and Quentin Tarantino after a screening of Jackie Brown.

There will also be a conversation with Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell, as well as an interview with Robert and Martin Scorsese to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mean Streets.

Fans will also be able to get real or temporary tattoos from the makeshift prison tattoo parlour from Cape Fear, view Travis Bickle’s bedroom from Taxi Driver, and take Jack Byrnes’ infamous polygraph test from Meet The Parents.