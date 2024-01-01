Victoria Beckham's broken foot is 'finally better'

Victoria Beckham has shared the "exciting news" that her broken foot is "finally better."

The fashion designer took to Instagram to give her followers an update after she broke her foot in February.

The "clean break" happened while she was at the gym.

"OK really exciting news," she said in the video. "I'm walking without my boot and crutches. My foot is finally better. I am so happy to be out of those leggings and into my denim."

In the video she was wearing a pair of wide legged denim jeans and a grey t-shirt.

In recent weeks, Victoria has been seen wearing leggings and a black medical boot every time she goes out and about.

She has continued to go the gym, although has been vocal about how difficult it's been. "Seriously WTF?! Totally over it," she captioned one photo at the gym, even pointing an arrow at her boot.

At her 50th birthday party in April, the former Spice Girl wore a long green dress with a sheer skirt. She ditched the boot but made an entrance on crutches to the event. When she left the venue, husband David, 49, gave her a piggy back to the waiting car.