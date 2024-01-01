Tom Selleck wrote new memoir entirely by hand

Tom Selleck has revealed he wrote his new memoir, You Never Know, entirely by hand.

"I've always written that way, and it's the only way I know how to write. I can't think in front of a keyboard," the 79-year-old town Town and Country magazine. "It made it more personal."

He also revealed he likes to read his scripts on paper rather than the computer.

"It's like I drive 'em nuts on Blue Bloods because I said, 'No, you have to send me scripts. I need to see the paper.' I don't really register things the same way when I scroll, so it's better for me anyway."

The actor's new book delves in to his university years, his time in the Army, and the small roles he booked before his career took off when he starred in Magnum P.I in the 1980s.

"I didn’t have one of those headline-grabbing lives," he said. "The only way I could make the book entertaining - and I think my primary job and goal in this book is to entertain - was to get into these stories in a way that the reader got inside my head."

The Three Men and a Baby star enjoyed reflecting on his career while writing the book.

"I’m most proud that I, as a person, was willing to take risks," he said. "They didn’t always pay off, but many times they did. Risk is the price you pay for opportunity itself."