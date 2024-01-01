King Charles III met David Beckham while Prince Harry was in the UK

King Charles III met David Beckham to discuss his charitable foundation while Prince Harry was in the UK, but didn't catch up with his son.

Before his trip to England, Harry's spokesperson had confirmed the Prince wouldn't be seeing his dad as the monarch was busy with "various other priorities," while his son was in the country.

The Daily Mail reported that the King met the football star at an undisclosed location, and no pictures of the pair have been released.

It was also reported that Harry had invited his father to attend the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral, but courtiers weren't aware he'd requested to see him specifically.

During his visit, Harry attended a party hosted by the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which supports the bereaved children of military personnel.

He said it was "great" to be back in the UK and the party was "amazing".

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK for three days before flying to Nigeria with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, where they are taking part in an unofficial three day "royal tour."