Meghan, Duchess of Sussex thanks Nigerians for welcoming her to ‘my country’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has thanked Nigerians for welcoming her to "my country" after she discovered she's 43% Nigerian.

Meghan is on a tour of Nigeria with husband Prince Harry, and was speaking at the Women in Leadership summit.

"I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country... my country," she said. "I am just flattered and honoured and inspired."

She recently discovered she was 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test.

She revealed the first thing she did was, "call my mom, because I wanted to know if she had any awareness of it. Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically. And it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means. Never in a million years would I have understood it as much as I do now."

She said she believes Nigerian women are "brave, resilient, courageous, powerful, beautiful," adding, "It is the most flattering thing to be in that company, to be in your company."

Earlier in the day, Meghan had been taking part in a dance class at a local school with Prince Harry. She revealed their daughter Lilibet, two, loves to dance. "Maybe it's all the jumping around," she said.