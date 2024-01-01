Elizabeth Debicki was ‘crippled with extreme terror’ playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki has admitted she was "crippled with extreme terror" when playing Princess Diana in The Crown.

"It was really the strangest job of my life to date, without a doubt," the actress told The Sun.

"It all happened within a swamp of terror as well, like a swamp of extreme terror that was linked to a sense of responsibility."

The 33-year-old star has won a Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Critics' Choice award for her role, and is tipped to take home the BAFTA on Sunday evening too.

When the Australian took over the role from Emma Corrin, she said, "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

In a change of pace, Elizabeth is about to start filming romantic thriller Andorra, and sci-fi drama This Blue Is Mine. She has just finished working on her horror movie debut in MaXXXine, which is set to be released in July.

"I needed to do something very different," she said. “Would you like to play an Eighties film director with massive leather shoulder pads? Yes!

It couldn’t be more different in tone than what I had been doing for a year on The Crown. It was sort of like a balm to me as an actor, like a tonic, to go into ­something completely different. I just had a ball.”