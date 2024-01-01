Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reveals motherhood dream

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed it was always her “dream” to have children.

The mother-of-two is currently on a tour of Nigeria with her husband Prince Harry and during an appearance at a Women in Leadership event, she shared her long-time desire to start a family.

The 42-year-old also gave some insight into her children, five-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who will be three this month.

“Being a mom has always been a dream of mine,” she told the audience. “And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.

“I love being a mom, I love being a mom.”

Meghan also touched upon the struggle of women who want to have children and also continue to pursue a career.

The former actress admitted that juggling her personal and professional life remains a challenge as her priorities are constantly shifting. She then recalled asking her mentor, NBC executive Bonnie Hammer, for advice several years while she was still filming TV show Suits.

“And I asked her that exact question. I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you’ll never find the balance,’” Meghan shared.

“And this was before I was married, this was before I had children. And it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time."

“What I think that means now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift," she added.