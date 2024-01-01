Stars flock to social media to celebrate US Mother's Day

Stars including Victoria Beckham, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and John Travolta have been marking US Mother’s Day.

Singer-turned-designer Victoria paid tribute to all the special females in her life in a touching social media post on Sunday.

“Happy US Mother’s Day to all the mother figures out there!! I love you all so much,” the 50-year-old star wrote on Instagram, as she shared a photo of her four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper,12.

Mother-of-six Kris was also quick to celebrate her children, grandchildren and her own mom, known as MJ.

“To my wonderful children, Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie,” Kris wrote in a lengthy post which was accompanied by a series of family shots from over the years.

“Being your mom has been the most incredible journey of my entire life, and everything I ever prayed for… I am so proud of my daughters who have become moms themselves.

“To my Mom MJ, You have taught me the joy of family, the love of celebrating life always and unconditional love,” she added.

Kim, who has four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, wasted no time in showing her appreciation for Kris.

“I love you so much mom! This is the sweetest message. So grateful for you and MJ,” she wrote.

John honoured his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020, with a touching tribute as he added a series of photographs of her posing with their children.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kelly,” he wrote. “We love you we miss you.'

Tom Brady expressed his gratitude for his mother Galynn, ex-wife Gisele Bundchen – with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, 14 – and his ex Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his 16-year-old son Jack.

“Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life,” Tom wrote on social media as he shared a carousel of family photos.

“None of this would be possible without your love,” the former quarterback wrote in one caption.

Gisele took to her own social media to pay an emotional tribute to her own mother Vania Nonnenmacher, who passed away earlier this year.

“It’s still hard to say ‘mom’ without getting emotional,” she wrote. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my Mom."

Five months after becoming a mother for the first time, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey shared a series of short clips featuring her and son Halo.

"My first Mother's Day. The greatest love I’ve ever known," she captioned the post.