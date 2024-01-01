Cindy Crawford was 'outearning her parents' by age 18

Cindy Crawford has revealed how she earned big money from the start of her career.

The supermodel has told how she started out-earning her parents "quickly, within a year," after launching her modelling career.

"I started modeling in Chicago, and in Chicago, it's a small pond, so I was the big fish pretty quickly there," the 58-year-old said on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast with Christy Turlington.

"I was making more money than my parents made, more money than they could ever have even dreamed of."

She told how her salary has allowed her to "take (her family) on nice vacations," but she doesn't buy her two sisters expensive gifts.

"If I'm giving my sister a nicer ring than her husband gives them or something like that, it just becomes this weird thing," she said, adding she didn't want to "emasculate their husbands."

"I was more about giving experiences and then helping them if they need a down payment on a house or something like that," she said. "My sisters have been awesome because they always paid it back. But navigating being in that financial position where you could do a lot is tricky."

During the interview, she also talked about her brother Jeffery, who died of childhood leukaemia in 1975 when he was three.

She told how his death made her feel as though "I was the son in a weird way. Like, when I got married and didn't change my name, (my dad) was like, 'Yeah, the Crawford name will go on!'