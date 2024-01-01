Steve Buscemi punched on NYC street

Steve Buscemi was punched by a stranger on the street in NYC.

The Boardwalk Empire star was assaulted in broad daylight by an unknown assailant.

Steve, 66, had been walking in the east-side neighbourhood of Kips Bay last week when he was attacked.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” his publicist said in a statement.

“He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”

The actor suffered swelling to his face and left eye and was taken to the nearby Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

A witness to the incident saw Steve fall to the ground after he was hit.

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” a worker in the area who witnessed part of the assault told The Post.

“He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him."

The New York Police Department NYPD released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker, who remains at large: a bearded man wearing a blue t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap.