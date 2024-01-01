MTV Movie & TV Awards put 'on pause' for 2024

MTV officials have confirmed they are taking a hiatus from their annual Movie & TV Awards this year.

A spokesperson confirmed to Billboard that the annual celebration of film and TV has been put "on pause" this year as they are reworking the format of the show.

The representative reassured fans that the awards ceremony "will return with a reimagined format in 2025".

The show, which was originally called the MTV Movie Awards, took place every year from 1992 to 2019 but it hasn't been the pop culture sensation it used to be for several years. In its heyday, it used to attract huge movie stars and A-listers but it is no longer such a draw.

The awards were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and replaced with a highlights show called MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

The 2021 and 2022 ceremonies were held without a hitch, but the 2023 edition suffered from a case of bad timing. The Writers Guild of America went on strike five days before the show, which Drew Barrymore was set to host.

Barrymore subsequently dropped out as host and the physical ceremony did not take place. It was replaced with a pre-recorded virtual ceremony without an emcee.

The news comes months after MTV scrapped the 2023 edition of its Europe Music Awards, which was scheduled to take place in Paris in November. Although the physical show was axed, the winners were still announced online.