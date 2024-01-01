Zendaya admits self-doubt is holding her back from directing

Zendaya has admitted self-criticism and self-doubt are "getting in (her) way" of achieving her directing dreams.

The Challengers star, who has openly discussed her desire to direct a feature in the future, admitted to Vogue Australia that she is being held back by her fear of not living up to the standards of directors like Denis Villeneuve or Luca Guadagnino.

"The only thing that's getting in my way is my own self-criticism and self-doubt and my fear of not being anywhere near as close to as great as those people I get to watch," she confessed. "If I ever get over that feeling of telling myself that you don't know what you're doing... If I ever get over that inside voice, then maybe I would be able to actually direct something."

Earlier this year, Zendaya's Dune director Villeneuve told Steven Spielberg that he wouldn't be surprised if the 27-year-old announced her directorial debut.

"There's someone that spent a lot of time behind the camera listening - Zendaya," Villeneuve said on The Director's Cut podcast. "She's very clever. I would not be surprised if one day we learn she wants to go behind (the camera)."

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, who was reportedly "bashful" when asked about the comment, revealed to the magazine that she shadowed Villeneuve and cinematographer Greig Fraser on the set of Dune: Part Two and spent most of the production with them when she wasn't acting.

Zendaya previously told Interview magazine in 2021 that she tries to soak up as much knowledge as she can about every crew member's roles while on set so she is prepared for directing.

"When I'm not in it (a scene), I'm right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, 'What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?'" she shared.