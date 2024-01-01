Ryan Reynolds jokes Taylor Swift will decide name of his fourth baby with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has joked that Taylor Swift is yet to decide the name of his fourth baby with Blake Lively.

During an appearance on the Today show on Monday, the actor joked that he and his wife Blake were waiting for the pop star to choose a name for their fourth child, who they welcomed in February 2023.

"Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics!" host Savannah Guthrie said, apparently referring to Taylor's song Betty from her 2020 album Folklore, which features the names of Ryan and Blake's three older children.

Savannah then asked the Deadpool star if his fourth baby's name was mentioned on the hitmaker's recently released album The Tortured Poets Department.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting," Ryan jokingly replied.

The Proposal star added of the All Too Well hitmaker, "She's a prolific writer - I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Ryan and the Gossip Girl star have four children together, James, nine, Ines, seven, Betty, four, and their fourth child, whose name has not been revealed.

Ryan previously revealed his daughters didn't know that their names would be included in Taylor's track until it was released in August 2020.

"We surprised them with it," he said in an interview on SiriusXM Town Hall in 2021. "They didn't know. They had no idea."

The actor jokingly added, "We don't tell them anything; we find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."