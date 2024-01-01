George Clooney to make Broadway debut

George Clooney is set to make his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

The Oscar-winning actor will star in the new play Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the 2005 film of the same name, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in.

The play, to be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, is scheduled to open in New York City in the spring of 2025.

In the film Good Night, and Good Luck, Clooney portrayed Fred Friendly, while his co-star David Strathairn played broadcast news journalist Edward R. Murrow.

In the play, however, Clooney is set to play Murrow.

"I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to," the Ocean's Eleven star said in a statement released on Monday.

Cromer added in the statement, "Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today's media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience."

The Good Night, and Good Luck film also starred Robert Downey Jr., Patricia Clarkson, Jeff Daniels and Grant Heslov.