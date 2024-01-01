Jesse James sued over ‘vicious’ dog attack

Jesse James has been sued over a "vicious" dog attack.

An ex-employee of the entrepreneur and reality TV star claims she required surgery after being bitten by his dogs when she tried to stop them from fighting one another.

Karen Sanchez-Roberts claimed Jesse's dogs “began attacking each other” in April 2023, leading her to step in – at which point she said she was herself bitten.

A trip to the emergency department saw Karen, who claims she was "bleeding profusely", diagnosed with a fracture and received stitches.

“As a result of the incident, Plaintiff suffered severe, debilitating and permanent injuries that have required surgical intervention,” the lawsuit states.

Karen also alleged that Jesse, 55, “knew his dogs had a propensity to be vicious and aggressive towards others," and that Jesse "failed to take any corrective action leading up to the incident.”

She also accused the former Monster Garage host of “negligent handling of animals, failing to restrain the dogs, failing to take actions to prevent the attack, failing to act like a reasonably prudent dog owner” and “failing to provide a reasonably safe workplace.”

Jesse has denied each of Karen's claims.