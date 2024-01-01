Anya Taylor-Joy shares she’s in ‘awe’ of Chris Hemsworth

Anya Taylor-Joy has shared she’s in ‘awe’ of Chris Hemsworth.

The actress revealed she considers her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star "a really good person" and that she's "in awe" of him.

“When you are in awe of the person that you’re working with and you really care about them and you love them, it makes everything so much easier,” Anya, 28, told Extra.

She added she and Chris, 40, found a rapport from their first day working together.

"I was like, ‘Oh, here’s a really good person who wants to throw himself completely into this and… also is going to be a partner for me. We’re going to take care of each other throughout this',” she said.

Chris agreed he and Anya got along well behind the scenes, which he said made it easier for them to work well together on camera despite their on-screen characters' dislike for one another.

“It’s very difficult especially if your characters don’t like each other," he explained.

"If that spills over… off-screen, it can be very complicated in the fact that we both have the same passion about these characters.”