Whoopi Goldberg hits out at 'snowflake' Donald Trump

Whoopi Goldberg has hit out at "snowflake" Donald Trump.

The daytime host has extended her war of words with the former president after he shared a meme suggesting she will move to Canada.

On Monday, Donald, 77, reposted a meme on the Truth Social platform that featured a Photoshopped image of Whoopi with the caption, "I'm moving to Canada for sure this time!"

He added his own caption to accompany the meme, writing, "Canada doesn't want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!"

In response, Whoopi, 68, let loose on her TV show The View, telling audiences say she was feeling "agitated" about Trump's taunts.

"You know what I'm a little agitated about?" Whoopi said. "That man has something to say to me, he saw a meme that said I was leaving the country. People always see these crazy memes that say I'm gonna leave the country if he gets in there."

Whoopi went on to say she had no plans to leave the United States.

"Look I'm not going anywhere," she said, staring directly into the camera.

"And it's not for the reason - you little snowflake - it's not for the reason you think. He said nobody wanted me. Honey, you know what, it wouldn't matter if no one here wanted me. I know where I'm going to be because I got a contract so I'm going to be here, where I'm wanted, for the next couple of years."