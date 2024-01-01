Piers Morgan labels Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'renegade royal family'

Piers Morgan has accused Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex of acting like an "unofficial renegade royal family”.

The talk show host has slammed the pair, despite Prince Harry receiving a warm welcome in the U.K. when he visited last week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"They can do what they like, but I don't like them doing it as an unofficial renegade royal family," he told Billy Bush on Extra.

"The truth is, the real royal family right now, back here in England, are going through an awful lot of turmoil of all these senior members of the royal family, either dying literally or facing very serious health crisis. You have the Duke and Duchess of Montecito running around like a rival royal family trashing their family, trashing the monarchy, but wanting to exploit their royal titles. I think it stinks."

He called for King Charles III to "strip them of their titles".

Harry and Meghan have just finished their 72-hour trip to Nigeria, which was dubbed an "unofficial royal tour", and believed to have upset many of the royal family.

"The King and Prince William are firmly of the belief that you are either in or out of the working Royals," former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! "This (trip) seems to be a rather strange halfway house. I think both the King and the Prince, and indeed the Government will want it to be made clear that Harry is not representing either the Royal Family or Britain on this trip."

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and now live in Montecito, California.

His father, King Charles III, and sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, are currently undergoing treatment for cancer.