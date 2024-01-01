Sarah Paulson calls out actress who sent her unsolicited feedback email

Sarah Paulson has called out an actress who gave her unsolicited feedback about her performance in a play.

The American Horror Story actress revealed on the SmartLess podcast that her mother brought Trish Hawkins to see her in the play Talley's Folly in 2013 and she gave her notes in which she compared their portrayals of the character Sally Talley.

"I did a play called Talley's Folly at the Roundabout, and the actress - and I'm going to say this, and I'm not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don't f**king care - this actress came to the play," she began. "Trish Hawkins came to the play - am I going to get sued? I don't care, because I think this is outrageous."

Paulson recalled that Hawkins looked her "up and down" and noted that her costume was a different colour as Paulson's dress was yellow while she wore pink when she originated the character off-Broadway in 1979. The show went to Broadway the following year.

"Cut to two days later, I got an email that was six pages long of notes and a communication to me about what she had done when she had done the play, what she recommended I do," Paulson continued. "It was outrageous. It was really outrageous. Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never."

The 49-year-old added that she still has the notes from Hawkins, who was part of a writing group with her mum.

Paulson is currently starring in the Broadway play Appropriate, for which she is nominated for a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Play.