Dame Judi Dench slams theatre trigger warnings

The 89-year-old acting legend has warned "sensitive" theatregoers not to watch shows if they think they will be offended.

Dame Judi has expressed disappointment over the fact that some West End shows come with a content trigger warning.

Audiences may be warned in advance if productions include adult themes, violence, or racial discrimination so those attending can brace themselves - or reconsider attending.

Dame Judi - who has worked on stage since the 1950s - has shared her views on such warnings and thinks that they can rob audiences of being "surprised".

Upon being told of trigger warnings by the Radio Times, Dame Judi said, "Do they do that? My God, it must be a pretty long trigger warning before King Lear or Titus Andronicus!"

The Oscar-winning star added, "I can see why they exist, but if you're that sensitive, don't go to the theatre, because you could be very shocked. Where is the surprise of seeing and understanding it in your own way?"

Last year, Dame Judi said she did not want to retire despite suffering from a health condition called age-related macular degeneration which has affected her vision.

She told Louis Theroux, "I don't want to retire. I'm not doing much at the moment because I can't see."