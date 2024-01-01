Eurovision bosses defend disqualifying Joost Klein

Eurovision bosses have defended their decision to ban Joost Klein from performing at last weekend's contest.

The 26-year-old singer was due to represent The Netherlands at the 2024 competition but was removed hours before the show began after Swedish police confirmed they are investigating a complaint against him.

Joost's abrupt removal sparked a backlash from some fans but the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) have insisted they were right to ban the singer.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday, "The version of events released in some public comments and on social media does not correspond with the statements shared with us and the Swedish Police by staff and witnesses."

They continued, "Joost's behaviour was in clear breach of contest rules which are designed to ensure there is a safe working environment for all staff and to protect the production.

"We are not pre-judging the legal process but, given the circumstances of what occurred and the fact that the police case will shortly be handed to the prosecutor, it would not have been appropriate for Joost to participate in the grand final."

Prior reports said only that the singer had been involved in a backstage "incident" following the semi-final round of the contest, which was held in Malmo, Sweden, and aired last Thursday 9 May.

The EBU added, "We have a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our events and will always take necessary action to address threats to staff - no matter who they come from."