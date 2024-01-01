Chris Hemsworth broke rule at Met Gala

Chris Hemsworth broke a strict "no phones" rule while attending the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month.

The 40-year-old Australian actor attended the glitzy fashion event held in New York City alongside his Spanish actress wife Elsa Pataky, 47.

The event attracts the biggest A-list talent from around the world - who are expected to abide by strict rules when it comes to social media and photographs.

But it seems Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris didn’t get the memo, as he told E! News, "Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one.'"

Vogue has previously reported that those attending the event are banned from taking their phones to the ball and are also not allowed to share images from inside the event on their social media feeds.

Chris added that he and Elsa still get a kick out of attending red-carpet events, explaining, "My wife and I, we live in Australia. So any sort of big awards show, we haven't become jaded because it's still new and exciting.

"And this in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we've been doing… sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night."

The annual event raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and is overseen by Vogue magazine boss Anna Wintour.

The Thor star co-chaired the event with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.