Anya Taylor-Joy shares secret wedding details

Anya Taylor-Joy has shared details of the two weddings she and Malcolm McRae enjoyed together.

The 28-year-old Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress secretly wed 30-year-old American musician Malcolm in April 2022 and they enjoyed a second ceremony last year.

While the couple's glitzy second wedding in Venice, Italy, attracted fellow A List stars like Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner, their first was a much more low-key affair.

Sharing details of their first big day with Elle, Anya said, "We're just real romantics. We were born on the same day. And we wanted to make sure that our first experience was something that was completely for us.

"So we eloped in New Orleans with our two best friends and had the time of our lives. It was magical."

And of her second wedding - to which she wore a custom Dior dress - the actress gushed, "I'm lucky to say that the second experience - with all of our families - was so beyond beautiful, and I just feel very, very lucky."

Anya went on to tell the publication that she considers Malcolm her perfect other half.

She said, "I have found my person. I cannot believe that we get to do life together. And in talking about experiences where you get to grow, what an unbelievable thing to live your life with a mirror - and a mirror that causes you to become a better version of yourself."