Bridgerton's Simone Ashley teases 'deep love' storyline

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has explained her character Kate Sharma's story is far from over - even though she's handed the baton to Nicola Coughlan.

Fans of the hit Netflix series watched 29-year-old Simone's character fall for 36-year-old Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton in season two of the show.

Simone has teased fans of her character that they will still see plenty of Kate and Anthony when season three begins streaming on Thursday 16 May.

The British actress told Extra, "I'm blushing... I think Season 2 is literally just scratching the surface of their love and now they've gone deep beneath the surface, and I think that's a metaphor for life."

She also shared the advice she gave to Nicola - whose on-screen romance with Luke's character Colin Bridgerton will be the focus of the upcoming new episodes.

Simone said, "My advice for her was I'm here for her as a friend if she ever needed anything... But honestly, as much as I was there to support, I was learning from her. She really inspires me."

And Nicola herself had high praise for Simone and their predecessor Phoebe Dynevor, who led the first season as Daphne Bridgerton.

She said, "They've been so supportive, and I feel so grateful for that. And I'll be there for the next lady. I don't know her yet, but whoever she is, I'm on the end of the phone."