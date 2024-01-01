Chris Pratt declares there's a 'big difference' between raising son and daughters

Chris Pratt has declared there is a "big difference" between raising his daughters and his son.

The Marvel star has opened up about the differences between his son Jack, 11, with ex Anna Faris and his daughters Lyla, three, and one-year-old Eloise, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"I hate to make generalisations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," Chris, 44, told E! News in an interview published on Tuesday. "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

The Guardians of the Galaxy star explained that while all three of his children are "cuddly and snuggly," the girls "don't like to rough house as much".

"I'll hit them with a pillow and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings,'" he told the outlet. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

The Jurassic World actor went on to reveal that another "big difference" between his children is that his daughters "take after their mother, who is incredibly organised".

"But even the differences between my two daughters," he continued, "just goes to show that every child is a little bit different."

The Parks and Recreation star also noted that he has recently been opting for voice-over work to allow him to spend more time at home.

"It works nicely to have a job that allows me to put my kids to bed at night and be present," he said. "Taking a voice work means that's a movie that I don't have to be on the road."

Chris and Anna were married from 2009 to 2018. The actor later married Katherine in 2019.