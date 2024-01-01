Brad Pitt countersued over Chateau Miraval funds

Brad Pitt is being countersued over money from his Chateau Miraval winery.

The actor has been accused of diverting money from the winery to his other businesses, including a recording studio, a cosmetics company and a gin brand.

Brad, 60, previously sued the Tenute del Mondo wine group to block them from purchasing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's shares in their joint French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Now Tenute del Mondo is suing him, claiming he took money from the wine business and used it to prop up his other companies.

"Pitt caused millions of its funds to be spent on projects that benefit him personally," the suit alleges.

"Worse yet, Pitt has diverted the company’s assets to his side businesses—which include a recording studio called Studio Miraval, a cosmetics line called Le Domaine, and a gin brand called The Gardener."

The lawsuit argues Brad and his company Mondo Bongo misappropriated funds that should be rightfully belonged to Tenute del Mondo.

"This theft has put millions of dollars in the pockets of Pitt's and Mondo Bongo’s business ventures, and has diverted dividends and loan repayments to them that otherwise would have been paid out to Tenute as one of the ultimate owners of Chateau Miraval," the suit claims.

"Pitt and Mondo Bongo have turned Chateau Miraval into their personal piggy bank. They have entered into a series of transactions using Chateau Miraval's funds that have deprived Tenute of the profits and loan repayments to which it is entitled."

Brad and Angelina, 48, have been locked in a series of legal disputes over the property since their relationship broke down in 2016.