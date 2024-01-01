Dean McDermott fights Tori Spelling’s request for full custody of their children

Dean McDermott has pushed back against his ex-wife's request for sole custody of their children.

In her divorce filing, Tori Spelling had requested the couple's children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven, live with her full time.

In response, Dean has requested joint physical and legal custody, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The papers show he's also requested spousal support from his former wife, as well as asking the court to terminate spousal support for her.

Both Tori, 50, and Dean, 57, are requesting the other pay for their legal fees.

The couple married in 2006 and announced their separation in June 2023. Tori officially filed for divorce in March this year, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Although the pair had already split, Tori called Dean during a recording of her podcast Misspelling, to tell him she'd officially filed papers.

On the phone, she told him, "she “hate(d) to do this” while he was “in the middle of going to work and everything," confirming “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.”

Dean's side of the conversation wasn't made public but it appeared that he was saying he'd wanted to file papers first.

Tori replied, “In all honesty after this whole journey, if it’s about … who files first, the other person is wrong, I feel like I deserve to file first then."