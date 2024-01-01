Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry 'really happy'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has told how she and Prince Harry are "really happy".

"We're just doing great," Meghan told People magazine. "And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy."

The couple has just finished a trip to Nigeria, during which Meghan spoke a little bit about their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, who will turn three in June.

The Duchess told a group of students at Lightway Academy in Abuja that their daughter, Lilibet, recently said, "Mama, I see me in you," before commenting, "Looking around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."

She also spoke of Lilibet's love of dancing, telling students it's "Lili's favourite class. Maybe it's all the jumping around."

After being shown around a STEM class, where they saw robot cars designed by students, Meghan revealed Archie loves building things.

The couple were also given plenty of presents during their trip. Official royal policy states royals aren't allowed to accept gifts from government bodies, trade associations, guilds, civic bodies, the armed services, charities or similar organisations.

However, because the pair weren't there as official working royals, they were permitted to keep the many gifts they received.

These included artwork, traditional Nigerian coral drop earrings, traditional wooden beaded necklaces, traditional scarves, and a large mirror.