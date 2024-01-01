Angela Bassett mourns death of 9-1-1 crew member

Angela Bassett has shared her condolences over the death of 9-1-1 crew member Rico Priem.

The Oscar-winning actress, 65, and the rest of the cast and crew working on the hit ABC drama were devastated when Priem died following a car accident last Saturday after working a 14-hour shift.

The crew member, who worked as a grip on the procedural drama, was 66.

Angela, who plays LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash on the show, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, "The studio, 9-1-1, we all extend our deepest condolences to his friends to his family."

She added, "It was just a very, very sad moment. We're all rocked by it, certainly."

Angela explained that the cast and crew, who are filming the seventh season of the show, paused filming on Monday to pay tribute.

She said, "We just had to take a moment, just take time and take a moment. We thought it was important to come together and have whatever bit of service and offer whatever we can do to his family, 'cause we know that we'll miss him but we know they will miss him even more."

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) confirmed Priem's death in a statement released on Monday.

They said, "We are fully committed to the safety and the well-being of all our members and express our heartfelt condolences to the member's family. Workers have a reasonable expectation that they can get to work and come home safely. No one should be put in unsafe circumstances while trying to earn a living."