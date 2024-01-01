Tom Brady regrets Netflix roast 'because it affected my kids'

Tom Brady regrets taking part in a Netflix comedy roast due to the impact it has had on his kids.

The 46-year-old NFL sporting icon was married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen from 2009 until 2022 and they share two children together.

But Tom, who also has an older child from an earlier relationship, has now admitted he regrets setting himself up to be a comedy punching bag for the Netflix special, titled The Greatest Roast Of All Time, as his family was left shaken.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, he said, “I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids, so it’s the hardest part about like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realise I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Tom was left blushing when savage jokes were made about the collapse of his marriage to 43-year-old Gisele, with whom he shares 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian.

He conceded, “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tom explained that the show - which saw fellow stars including Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart line up to make jokes at his expense - has given him a new perspective on parenthood.

The sportsman declared, “I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. And at the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”