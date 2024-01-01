Paris Hilton thanks fellow parents for advice after car seat mistake

Paris Hilton has thanked fellow parents for informing her on child car seat rules after she sparked concern.

The star is the proud mother of 15-month-old son Phoenix and six-month-old daughter London, who she shares with husband Carter Reum.

Earlier this week, Paris, 43, sparked alarm when she shared footage of her children clipped into child seats in the back of a car and showed them facing forward instead of backward.

After receiving an avalanche of comments from concerned social media followers, Paris returned to TikTok on Tuesday to share another clip of her children securely strapped into their car seats, facing backward.

She wrote alongside the clip, "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this."

The Simple Life star interacted with some of her followers who congratulated her on taking responsible action for the safety of her kids.

She told one, "I am a new mom and just learning as I go. So I appreciate advice when it is kind as I'm just trying to be the best mom I can be."

Paris added, "Everything that comes to me with love and kindness I will always take with love."

In January last year, Paris shared her joy at becoming a mother, telling People at the time, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other."

The star, who wed Carter in 2021, added, "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."