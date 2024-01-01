Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s a Bluey superfan

Ryan Reynolds has revealed he’s a Bluey superfan.

The actor and dad claims he watches the Australian kids' show more than his children do.

Ryan, 47, and his wife Blake Lively, 36, are parents to James, nine, Betty, seven, and Inez, four – and he confessed he watches the hit animated series even when his children aren't around.

"Bluey is great. I learned about Bluey from John (Krasinski),' he told Australian breakfast TV show Sunrise, referring to the director of his latest movie, IF.

"I watch it. My kids don't even. It's me that watches it."

He went on to joke that while he watches children's shows, his kids prefer more intellectual fare.

"My kids will only watch World War II documentaries," Ryan quipped.

The Deadpool star backed up his claims of loving Bluey by paying tribute to a recent episode of the series in one of his own recent commercials.

Ryan's production company Maximum Effort collaborated with real estate business Zillow to create an advertisement featuring live-action Australian cattle dogs sitting next to a "For Sale" sign.

It was a nod to Bluey's emotional season finale, The Sign, in which lead character Bluey and her family put their house on the market.

The commercial was released just a few weeks after the Bluey episode aired – and as an added "Easter egg", it was narrated by Dan Brumm, who both voices the character of Uncle Stripe and is the show's Sound Director.