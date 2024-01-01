Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s charity declared legitimate after "paperwork" problem.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, described Archewell Foundation's temporary noncompliance as "wildly overhyped".

Speaking at a press conference, Gavin, 56, told assembled media that recent news articles about Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's nonprofit were inflammatory and misleading.

"I just want folks to know, not only are they in compliance, it was a technical paperwork issue that was wildly overhyped," Gavin said.

"I hope people that ran those headlines run this headline, that it was a very typical, technical issue around paperwork that persists for so many others as well."

Gavin also praised Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, for their work in the mental health space.

"Archewell Foundation, run by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, do extraordinary work, particularly (for) women and girls, but notably, around mental health," he gushed.

He again emphasised the Foundation's compliance, adding: "And they're in full compliance, and they're a celebrated organisation that does great work in the state of California."

Gavin went on to add he felt media coverage of the charity's noncompliance was "deeply unfair".

"I wanted to clarify that because that's important, and I just thought there was a little bit of a piling on that was deeply unfair," Gavin concluded.