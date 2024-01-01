Rob McElhenney jokes Ryan Reynolds ‘isn’t human’

Rob McElhenney has joked that Ryan Reynolds might not be of this world.

In response to being asked whether he considered his Wrexham AFC co-chairman to be a sex symbol, Rob said, "I'm not 100 percent sure he's human. So I don't know if you can consider him 'sexy.' He's tall."

He told E! News, "when you get a good look at him, that's not skin. He comes out of a shell that they keep him in. They send him home in - it's almost like a sarcophagus - and they just close him in and he's just sort of pumped full of whatever fluids it is that keeps him alive. And then they open him back up. So he doesn't actually wear any makeup."

The pair, who have co-owned UK football club Wrexham AFC since 2002, and both star in Welcome to Wrexham, are known for publicly trolling each other.

In 2022, Ryan dedicated a "memorial urinal" to "Robert Lucinda McElhenney," in honour of his birthday. Later that year, Rob presented Ryan with the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds" memorial blimp.

Ryan has also commissioned a song and music video on how to pronounce Rob's notoriously mis-pronounced surname McElhenney, before claiming he found a shirtless photo of Rob at the bottom of the ocean, wearing the Heart of the Ocean necklace from the Titanic movie. The photo was put on display at a gallery in Wrexham.