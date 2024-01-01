Hailey Bieber pleads 'don’t judge' her pregnancy cravings

After announcing her pregnancy last week, Hailey Bieber has shared the food she can't get enough of.

"Currently my biggest craving," Hailey wrote in an Instagram story, alongside a photo of her showing off her food. "Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce... And no, you're not allowed to judge!!!"

She added, "The past few weeks have been..." adding sparkles, flowers and teary eyes emojis.

Hailey, 27, announced her pregnancy last week, at the same time she and husband Justin renewed their wedding vows. She showed off her baby bump in a Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello.

The couple have shut down rumours they're expecting twins after some miscommunication on social media.

When Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin congratulated the pair on Instagram, Justin's mum, Pattie Mallette replied,"Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Fans took the plural word "grandbabies" to mean the couple were expecting more than one baby, before Pattie cleared up the confusion.

"No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general,” she wrote. “Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”